NAFDAC seals four Nasarawa rice milling firms for counterfeiting

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed four rice milling facilities in the Autabalefi area, Masaka main market, and the motor park in Nasarawa State over alleged counterfeiting and the production of substandard food items.

The operation, conducted ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, targeted local millers accused of using fake packaging materials bearing the names of popular rice brands including Royal Stallion, Tomato, Big Bull, and BUA Rice.

Items confiscated during the raid included sealing machines, sewing thread, packaging tools, and filled 50kg rice bags prepared for distribution.

Deputy Director of the NAFDAC FCT Office, Benedicta Obaseki, who led the operation, said the raid was prompted by intelligence from concerned Nigerians and aimed at preventing the sale of adulterated rice during the festive season.

“With the Sallah celebration around the corner, we know that many producers try to exploit market demand by cutting corners. Our role is to stop harmful and unregulated products from reaching consumers,” Obaseki stated.

In addition to the rice mills, NAFDAC also ordered a halt in operations at the Nigeria Brewery depot in Masaka for poor storage practices.

Large quantities of drinks were found stored outside under direct sunlight, raising concerns about their safety for public consumption.

“These conditions are not only unacceptable but dangerous. Heat exposure can degrade the quality and safety of drinks. Consumers deserve better,” Obaseki warned.

Despite denials from some operators, including Miss Purity Obadiah and Mrs. Maris Kano managers of two of the sealed companies NAFDAC maintained that enforcement would continue, and any producer found violating food safety or branding regulations would face sanctions.

“We urge Nigerians to be vigilant and only buy rice and food products from reputable sources. Always check for a NAFDAC registration number. Our goal is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every Nigerian, especially during festive periods,” Obaseki concluded.