NAFDAC seals Ekiti fish firm for selling expired products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a cold room facility in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, over the alleged sale of rotten and unwholesome fish to unsuspecting consumers.

The enforcement action followed a complaint by a customer who reportedly purchased fish from the facility, only to discover it was decayed and unfit for consumption.

Speaking on the development, the Ekiti State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Stella Dosumu, confirmed the incident and emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting public health.

“Our investigation revealed clear violations of food safety standards. The fish stored in the facility posed serious health risks to the public,” Dosumu stated.

The owner of the cold room, Olatunji, a businessman, blamed the spoilage on the recent erratic power supply in the area, which he said affected the facility’s ability to properly preserve the fish.

Despite his explanation, NAFDAC officials maintained that the facility failed to meet minimum hygiene and safety requirements, prompting its immediate closure.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said several loyal customers gathered to appeal to the officials, pleading for leniency on behalf of the owner.

They claimed the incident was unintentional and urged the agency to give him a chance to address the lapses.

However, NAFDAC reiterated that public health cannot be compromised and that food vendors must take full responsibility for the safety of their products.

“This is not just about enforcement; it’s about protecting lives. We will continue to take decisive action against any establishment that violates food safety regulations,” Dosumu added.

The agency also urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspected cases of food contamination or unsafe practices.

This latest crackdown underscores NAFDAC’s intensified efforts in Ekiti State to combat the distribution of contaminated food items and promote consumer protection.