NAFDAC seals Abia market over fake, expired products sales

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has sealed Eziukwu Market in Abia, after discovering large quantities of expired and unregistered products worth N5 billion with traders.

Some products confiscated were beverages, carbonated drinks, wines, spirits, vegetable oils, and expired or revalidated food items such as noodles, powdered milk, and yogurt.

Confirming the exercise on Wednesday, the enforcement agency noted that this was part of its ongoing strategy to ensure public health safety, especially as the festive season approaches.

According to the statement released on its official handle, the market, located in the Aba axis of the state, was shut down over its non-compliance with NAFDAC regulations.

Reacting to the sealing, the Director, of South-East Zone, Martins Iluyomade, described the market as a notorious hub for counterfeit and substandard products.

Iluyomade noted that the business hub had continued its illegal activities despite a previous undertaking signed by market leaders in December 2023 to expose counterfeiters.

Earlier, the Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, reaffirmed NAFDAC’s zero tolerance for such practices.

She further emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health while working toward a permanent solution to the problem of counterfeit products across all markets in the country.