NAFDAC seals 39 illegal water factories in Ogun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed the premises of 39 water factories allegedly operating without obtaining approval from the Federal Government agency before commencing production in Ogun state.

The 39 sealed water factories were found by the agency to be operating below the approved hygiene standards due to various violations of goods manufacturing practices.

NAFDAC coordinator in Ogun, Mawo Benu, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen on Wednesday after the operation in Ota axis of the state, added that the sealed facilities were among the 43 water factories inspected.

Benu stated that NAFDAC’s enforcement activities from February to date demonstrated clearly that there was no hiding place for producers of unwholesome and unregistered regulated products.

“NAFDAC has vowed to crack down on the activities of illegal producers and non-compliant facilities within its jurisdiction. The agency earnestly seeks the collaboration of the public and all concerned stakeholders in our relentless pursuit to rid the nation of unregistered and unsafe products.”

“In addition, members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal production sites or suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office to help safeguard public health.”

Benu explained that some facilities, although registered, were found during routine inspections to have fallen below acceptable hygiene standards.

The NAFDAC official noted that the facilities were no longer maintaining the minimum requirements under which they were originally registered.

He listed the observed violations to include operating with expired licenses, production of unapproved pack sizes, swapping facilities to unapproved manufacturing sites, and the use of fake NAFDAC registration numbers for unregistered products.