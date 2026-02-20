NAFDAC seals 18 Niger warehouses containing N100m expired goods

To protect consumers from unsafe food products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, after uncovering expired food and drinks valued at over ₦100 million.

The affected warehouses, located around Ndazabo White House along Minna Road and behind Bida Modern Market, contained expired non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, candies, bottled water, and pasta, some already packaged for distribution.

Recovered items include about 80,000 packets of non-alcoholic drinks, 5,000 packets of dairy milk, 16,000 packets of bottled water, and 28 cartons of pasta, among other expired products.

According to NAFDAC, the warehouse managers were arrested for interrogation, with preliminary findings linking the facilities to BY Ventures.

Subsequent inspections at supermarkets operated by the company in Minna led to the discovery of additional expired products and suspected counterfeit Goya oil.

As gathered, the supermarkets have been sealed, and the Managing Director has been invited for further investigation.

Confirming the exercise on Friday, the enforcement agency noted that this was part of its ongoing strategy to ensure public health safety, especially as the festive season approaches.

NAFDAC warns that the sale and consumption of expired products pose serious health risks, advising members of the public to remain vigilant by checking product expiry dates before purchase and reporting suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The Agency also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that only safe, quality products are available to Nigerians.