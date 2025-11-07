NAFDAC pulls substandard Annmox, Jawamox medicine from market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the recall of certain batches of Annmox (Batch 360M) and Jawamox (Batches 4231M and 4290M) suspensions after tests revealed they contained low levels of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

The affected products are considered substandard and pose significant health risks, including ineffective treatment, potential development of antimicrobial resistance, and an increased risk of complications.

The agency also cautioned that the marketing of substandard medicines undermines public confidence and safety.

In response to the findings, the manufacturer has been directed to recall the identified batches from circulation.

NAFDAC has further instructed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and remove the substandard products from their jurisdictions.

In a statement issued on its website on Friday, NAFDAC urged healthcare providers, pharmacists, and distributors to immediately discontinue the sale or use of the affected batches.

The agency also asked them to report any adverse reactions or suspicions of counterfeit drugs through its official communication channels for prompt investigation and action.

The statement read partly, “All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the substandard/falsified products within their zones and states.

“All medical products must be obtained from genuinely authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“If you have any of the products mentioned above, please stop selling or using them immediately and submit your stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you or someone you know has used any of these products and experienced adverse reactions or events, we strongly recommend seeking immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322, or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

“Similarly, healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of the medicinal product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC.

“Furthermore, note that this notice will be uploaded to the WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS).”