NAFDAC introduces online registration for products

Towards achieving simplified product registration, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced online registration exercise.

It explained that the initiative was in line with ongoing reforms being embarked on by the agency to reposition it for efficient service delivery aimed at protecting public health across the country.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that the agency would embrace digitisation in carrying out its activities in order to reduce frequent human interaction.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Adeyeye hinted that the reforms in the agency would also involved training of staff to meet the demands of various customers and create a disciplined workforce geared toward service delivery.

“Our staff do so much work on daily basis. We go through danger, including threat of kidnapping, and with all these, we have to have a disciplined workforce.

“Our reform unit work round the clock, our staff have been trained, we are trying to look at the act regulating the agency and make sure we increase fines for those who violated our law.

“National task force against counterfeit and unregulated products is resident in NAFDAC; there are also standby policemen who follow us during investigation. We are mopping up the mess created in NAFDAC between 2011 and 2018,” Adeyeye said.

Furthermore, Adeyeye said that the agency had decentralized power to zonal offices to allow for direct interaction with customers and promote the ease of doing business initiative and that the agency was determined to promote Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

She said that the agency had decentralized the food and simple cosmetics to the zones to allow for direct interaction with customers.