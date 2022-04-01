NAFDAC installs new technologies for substandard drugs detection

The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that the agency has adopted new mechanical devices to further check substandard drugs in order to detect the influx of unwholesome drugs in the country.

She said that NAFDAC staff members were already working on uploading tools on laptops that would be used as devices to check unwholesome and substandard medicine.

Speaking to newsmen during at the unveiling of 73 new vehicles procured to aid the operation of the agency in Abuja on Thursday, Adeyeye said that the new acquired devices would be used to check the standard even if it is tablet or capsule, adding that it will show whether it is fake or not.

“This devices cost 57, 000 dollars each and we have 40 of them; it will be used to check the standard even if it is tablet or capsule, it will show whether it is fake or not. It will go further to show the quantity of the medicine, as we plan towards attaining maturity level-four; this is part of what the World Health Organisation (WHO) wants to see that we have put in place.” she said.

Als, she said that the agency would be doing track attrite, another device to track unwholesome medicine and other products, which is highly technical.

The NAFDAC boss further said that the agency was doing everything within its power to check for unwholesome medicine, noting that it would not rest on its oars in curbing it.

