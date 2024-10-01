NAFDAC Impounds N37M Fake Cosmetics in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized fake cosmetic products worth N37 million discovered inside Wuse market in Abuja, a measure to protect Nigerians from using harmful products.



NAFDAC said that the action was part of its ongoing strategy to eliminate counterfeit and illegally cosmetic products imported into the country through illegal routes.



The agency, who disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen after the raid at the market, stated that its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate conducted thorough coordinated raids across the market.



The targeted locations included Wuse and Garki markets, where several unregistered and counterfeit cosmetics were found.



According to NAFDAC, “Acting on intelligence reports, the Agency’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate conducted coordinated raids across supermarkets and open markets, including Wuse and Garki markets. Several unregistered and counterfeit cosmetics seizing items with a total street value of ₦37 million”.



The agency further noted that confiscated products will be destroyed in line with NAFDAC’s laws and regulations designed to protect members of the public.



NAFDAC, meanwhile, warned consumers to exercise caution when purchasing cosmetic products, verifying authenticity to avoid using counterfeit and harmful items.



The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious products or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.



As the regulatory body for food and drugs in Nigeria, NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to investigating the sources of these illegal products and taking strict regulatory action against those involved.