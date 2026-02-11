NAFDAC dismisses reports on FG lifting sachet alcohol ban

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed recent reports suggesting that the federal government has lifted the ban on sachet alcohol.

The statement follows a widely circulated news report claiming that the Federal Government had directed NAFDAC to suspend its regulatory actions on sachet and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

NAFDAC has described the news as false, misleading, and unverified, stressing that it has not received any official directive to halt its regulatory or enforcement actions on such products.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, reiterated that the agency would continue to carry out its statutory responsibilities transparently and without interruption.

She urged the public, industry players, and the media to rely solely on verified information from NAFDAC’s official platforms and authorized government communication channels.

Adeyeye also cautioned against spreading unverified reports, warning that such misinformation could cause unnecessary public anxiety and economic uncertainty.

The Director-General emphasized that NAFDAC remains committed to public health, economic stability, and national interest.

According to the statement”The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) wishes to categorically refute a news publication alleging that the Federal Government has directed the Agency to suspend enforcement actions relating to the regulation of sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

“The said publication is false, misleading, and does not reflect any official communication received by the Agency from the Federal Government.

“NAFDAC operates strictly within the ambit of its statutory mandate and in alignment with duly communicated Federal Government policies and directives. At no time has the Agency received any formal directive ordering the suspension of its regulatory or enforcement activities concerning sachet alcohol products.”