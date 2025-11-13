NAFDAC destroys over N20bn fake drugs in Oyo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has incinerated counterfeit, substandard, and fake pharmaceutical products valued at over ₦20 billion in Oyo state.

The haul, including falsified medicines, unwholesome processed foods, unsafe cosmetics, and other expired NAFDAC-regulated products seized from manufacturers, importers, and distributors during a month-long enforcement operation targeting major drug markets.

The exercise took place on Thursday at the Moniya dumpsite in Ibadan, as part of the agency’s routine effort to rid the market of unsafe medical and food products.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by Florence Uba, Deputy Director, Pharmaceutical Division, Investigation and Enforcement, said the move was to prevent dangerous products from re-entering circulation.

Adeyeye added that some of the products were voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, NGOs, and trade unions.

She commended the Nigeria Customs Service for handing over more than 25 containers of seized goods for destruction, and thanked other security agencies for their support.

She urged Nigerians to avoid patronising unlicensed drug sellers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets, warning that doing so puts lives at risk.

“Protecting public health is a shared responsibility,” she said. “Together, we can safeguard the wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

Representatives of the Police, Customs, DSS, Immigration, and the Ministry of Health were present at the event.