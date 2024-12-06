NAFDAC destroys N52mln banned alcoholic drinks in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has started destroying banned alcoholic beverages in sachets and bottles less than 200ml after several warnings to their manufacturers.



As part of the enforcement exercise, NAFDAC destroyed N52 million worth of banned drink at the Wuse Market in Abuja.



The agency came after dealers contravening consumer law after warnings from NAFDAC to halt production and distribution of these banned products.



After the exercise on Friday, the agency noted that the move was in accordance with the ban initiated in 2018 by a ministerial directive and agreements with key stakeholders, including the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) and the Association of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employers (AFBTE).



It also noted that the products being destroyed pose significant health risks, while cautioning manufacturers and producers to abstain from banned items.



According to the statement, “NAFDAC has commenced the withdrawal and mop-up of banned alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml in Abuja’s Wuse Market. Products worth over ₦52 million were seized during the operation.”



“The ban, initiated in 2018, followed a ministerial directive and agreements with key stakeholders, including the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) and the Association of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employers (AFBTE). Manufacturers were given a phased timeline to halt the production and distribution of these products, culminating in this total enforcement phase.”



“NAFDAC warns manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to cease production, sale, and distribution of the banned items. The public is also advised to avoid purchasing these products, as they pose significant health risks, particularly to children. Violators will face strict penalties as outlined in the Agency’s regulations.”