NAFDAC destroys N4.7bn fake drugs, others across south-south

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed seized fake and expired drugs, unwholesome processed food, and substandard products valued at N4.7 billion in the South-South zone.

The destruction exercise, held at the Rivers State dumpsite in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, was supervised by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

The event, tagged ‘The Investigation and Enforcement, South-South Zonal Destruction Exercise of Various Categories of NAFDAC Regulated Products,’ was a demonstration of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

Adeyeye, represented by the NAFDAC Director for the South-South Zone, Chukwuma Oligbu, emphasized that the exercise was not merely routine but a strong statement against the dangers of counterfeit and substandard products.

“These products, if allowed to circulate, could cause untold harm including treatment failures, drug resistance, prolonged illnesses, and even loss of lives,” Adeyeye stated.

She explained that the destroyed items included substandard and falsified medical products, unwholesome processed food, unsafe cosmetics, and other expired NAFDAC-regulated goods seized from manufacturers, importers, and distributors.

Additionally, damaged and expired products voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, NGOs, community pharmacists, and trade unions were also destroyed.

“The estimated street value of the products planned for destruction is N4.7 billion,” Adeyeye disclosed.

The NAFDAC DG revealed that intelligence gathering in July 2024 led to the discovery of warehouses in Port Harcourt where expired alcoholic beverages were being re-validated and reintroduced into circulation.

“After a properly coordinated surveillance, the warehouses were raided, and products confiscated,” she said.

She added, “Also, through this operation, a warehouse of unregistered cosmetics products was raided, and products worth several millions in naira were confiscated. Seized unregistered imported vegetable oil without Vitamin A fortification, and assorted unregistered cosmetics products from Delta State are also to be destroyed today.”

Adeyeye commended the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Security, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Rivers State Waste Management Agency for their support in the fight against substandard and harmful products.

She assured the public of NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality, and effective medicines and food products.

“NAFDAC is fully committed to ensuring that only safe, high-quality, and efficacious medicines and wholesome food products are available to Nigerians and foreigners alike,” she said.

The exercise underscores NAFDAC’s relentless efforts to rid the country of harmful products and protect the health of Nigerians.