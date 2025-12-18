NAFDAC destroys fake medicines, cosmetics worth N10bn in Kano

As part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, substandard, and expired medicines, cosmetics, food products, and agrochemicals valued at a staggering N10.19 billion, following their seizure from various markets in Kano.

The seized items, aimed at eliminating hazardous goods from circulation and protecting Nigerians from health risks, included counterfeit antibiotics, anti-malarials, and anti-hypertensives; hazardous cosmetics; adulterated food items; fake agrochemicals; and compromised medical devices.

The operation took place on Thursday at the Kalibawa Destruction Site along Daura/Danbata Road in Kano State, involving over 618 tonnes of seized goods at the North-West zonal level.

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the North-West Zonal Director, Dadi Mullah, hailed the exercise as a landmark achievement.

“This destruction represents not just enforcement, but a clear message that the era of impunity for those endangering Nigerian lives with fake and substandard products is coming to an end,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye warned manufacturers, importers, and distributors engaged in illicit activities that NAFDAC’s surveillance and enforcement had grown more robust, promising severe legal consequences for violators.

She also celebrated Nigeria’s attainment of WHO Maturity Level 3 status and admission into the International Council for Harmonisation, adding, “Our target is WHO Maturity Level 4. With sustained political will and regulatory discipline, this goal is achievable.”

In his remarks, Mullah noted a significant nationwide drop in unregistered, fake, and counterfeit products from about 46 per cent to less than six per cent.

“The large volume of products destroyed today reflects increased enforcement activities and improved effectiveness, not an increase in market prevalence,” he said.

He further explained that the items were recovered through direct operations, voluntary surrenders by organisations and distributors, and partnerships with security agencies.

NAFDAC expressed gratitude for support from the Kano State Government, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Police, professional bodies, and trade associations, while calling for ongoing collaboration.

The agency further urged the public to stay vigilant, avoid purchasing medicines from unlicensed vendors, and report suspicious products via official channels.