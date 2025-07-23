NAFDAC destroys 491,000 tramadol seized from Kano drug dealers

In a major crackdown on illicit drug trafficking, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed 491,000 tablets of illegally imported Tramadol, which were linked to drug dealers operating in Kano.

Valued at over ₦91 million, the drugs were described by authorities as dangerous, unauthorised pharmaceuticals that pose a serious threat to public health if not removed from circulation.

The Tramadol tablets were incinerated in the presence of security agencies, reinforcing the federal government’s ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling and abuse.

The seizure followed a successful operation by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command, which intercepted the consignment at the MaiGatari border while it was being smuggled in from the Niger Republic.

According to NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, the traffickers abandoned the cargo during the May 28 operation after being overpowered by customs operatives.

“This consignment, consisting of 491 rolls of 225mg Tramadol tablets, was intercepted by our officers under the leadership of Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar,” Adeyeye said.

She commended the successful interception and destruction of the drugs, describing it as a clear demonstration of effective collaboration between agencies aimed at tackling the growing threat of illicit drug trade in Nigeria.

Adeyeye also reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to protecting public health, warning that the misuse of such high-strength drugs continues to endanger lives.

“We urge Nigerians to report any suspicious drug-related activities to NAFDAC for prompt action,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the Customs Service, Deputy Controller of Enforcement, Yusuf Idris, described the intercepted shipment as one of the largest tramadol seizures in recent years, and stressed the need for sustained vigilance across Nigeria’s porous borders.