NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against unapproved, fake diabetes teas

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against fake ‘insulin tea’ claimed to cure diabetes in circulation, saying the tea was not approved by the agency.

The agency stated that the clarification had become imperative to ensure unsuspecting Nigerians does not fall victim of the fake product which it claimed poses danger to human health.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that the agency’s number shown on the tea pack was fake and that the tea was not safe for consumption.

Through a statement released to journalists on Sunday, Adeyeye cautioned Nigerians to observants and not fall victims fake drugs that could be hazardous in the name of slimming tea drugs.

“NAFDAC wishes to notify the public of the circulation of an unregistered and a fake product called insulin tea, claimed to reduce blood sugar level and ‘delete’ sugar in the body.

“Please note that the NAFDAC number shown on the packaging of this product (NAFDAC Reg. No. 01-8662) is fake; the insulin tea poses a danger to the health of the public,” the statement read.

The director-general implored members of the public to contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information concerning the distribution, sale, and use of the fake insulin tea.

Adeyeye also advised consumers to report adverse effects related to the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.