NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against fake COVID-19 vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against receiving fake coronavirus vaccine shots, saying the agency was yet to approve any vaccine for usage in the country.

It explained that the clarification had become imperative in intimating Nigerians on the recent development surrounding the vaccines, adding that claims and reports that the agency had approved vaccine for Nigeria were false.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that contrary to rumours making rounds, the agency had not received any application from vaccine manufacturers and that no vaccine had been approved by NAFDAC.

Through a statement released to journalists on Friday, Adeyeye added that proper clinical trials would be conducted and certified safe before approving the vaccine for administration on Nigerians.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria; NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects must be monitored. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that can kill,’’ she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The director-general, who restated the commitment of the agency toward guaranteeing drugs security, warned companies and corporate bodies against unapproved ordering of vaccines, noting that genuine manufacturing companies had to submit their applications to NAFDAC before purchasing such.

“No government establishment or agencies should order for COVID-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC. “However, NAFDAC is discussing with manufacturers of candidate COVID-19 vaccines concerning potential Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), registration or licencing of their products as the case may be.”

Adeyeye, however, assured applicants of NAFDAC’s determination to approve vaccines for emergency use if phase three clinical data were convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and the vaccine had been submitted for the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use listing.