NAFDAC begins investigation on Delta cleric’s miracle water

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the use of miracle water and soap from Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries in Delta state.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said the faith-based organisation uses NAFDAC’s name to deceive an unsuspecting public.

The statement signed by Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general, said the agency was recently inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about one Prophet Jeremiah Omoto of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries over “Miracle Water and Miracle Soap”.

The statement said the products were being advertised with healing and miracle claims.

“The Minister showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to heal barrenness. He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap,” the statement reads.

“He openly told his congregation that the Soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.

“The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims. The products are: Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, The Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A new beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water and Father Smelled Perfume.

“Upon receipt of the petitions, NAFDAC, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) NAFDAC, contacted the Delta State Coordinator to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office.”

The statement said on August 14, the state coordinator visited the ministry at KM 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta state and met Ogunleye Fufeyin, the head of service (HOS) and the chief security officer (CSO).

It added that the coordinator also bought the miracle water (25cl) for N3000 and took pictures.

“The officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product,” the statement adds.

“The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.”

NAFDAC investigators then visited Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries on August 27, 2024, to investigate the manufacturing site of the products.

The statement said the officials, however, refused to cooperate and instead submitted a legal document, requesting more time. Despite repeated invitations, the ministry failed to show up for investigation.

NAFDAC discovered that the ministry had entered into a production contract with Globod Table Water without its knowledge, which it said was a violation of regulations.

The agency as a result, sealed Globod Table Water’s factory for aiding in the production and sale of unregistered and unwholesome products.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC,” the statement reads.

“The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is a scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regards to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn faith organizations against illegal production of regulated product without requisite regulatory requirements.”