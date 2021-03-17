NAFDAC backs COVID-19 vaccination, dismisses side effect claims

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has backed the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the country, saying the momentum should be sustained across the nation in protecting Nigerians against the virus.

The body said that though a lot of concerns have been raised about the vaccine side effect, it would be to the nation’s advantage to continue her vaccination programme and protect thousands of Nigerians.

NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said that despite fears over the side effects of the jabs, it was important that Nigeria continue with the programme than recording fatalities to the virus complications.

Speaking on Wednesday during a popular television programme, Adeyeye said that putting a stop to the vaccination would be a wrong move considering the number of lives already lost to the pandemic in Nigeria.

She added that the benefits of taking jabs of the vaccines available in the country far outweigh the concerns being raised about its side effect.

“People are dying of COVID-19. The vaccines should not be stopped unless it is a statistically massive occurrence [side effects]. It is knowing that these are serious but the benefits outweigh the risk.”

Furthermore, Adeyeye said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not the first to be used under emergency authorization and that other COVID-19 vaccines have been reported to have had adverse effects on people who took the shots.

According to her, over five hundred persons have been vaccinated against the virus at the National Hospital in Abuja. But she said only about six persons had side effects like fever, chills, and pain.

“But we have not reported adverse events of serious nature or special interest.” she added.