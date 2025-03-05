NAFDAC arrests Rivers businessman producing fake alcohol beverages

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a man identified as Anthony Chidi for producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

Chidi was apprehended inside Mile 3 market, Diobu, Port Harcourt, after NAFDAC officials raided his shop, and discovered the suspect allegedly washing used bottles in unsanitary conditions.

NAFDAC seized dirty empty bottles, ethanol, bottle caps, and packaging materials found with Chidi during the raid on Wednesday.

The suspect confessed during the operation that he had been running the illicit business for about a year, sourcing labels from Aba and buying used bottles to refill with unwholesome drinks.

The agency is now probing how Chidi’s counterfeit products entered the market, aiming to protect public health from the dangers of his unhygienic practices.