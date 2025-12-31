NAFDAC approves robotic surgery system in Nigeria

Nigeria’s drug regulatory body, NAFDAC, has cleared the Toumai laparoscopic surgical robot for clinical application, establishing the country as the pioneer in West Africa to authorize such an advanced platform for patient treatments and advancing precision-based minimally invasive operations.

Created by China’s Shanghai MicroPort MedBot and deployed via RoboMed Global, the Toumai platform equips medical professionals with high-definition 3D imaging and four highly dexterous robotic arms, facilitating intricate interventions such as prostate removals and kidney procedures through minimal incisions, lesser discomfort, and swifter healing periods.

This achievement is intended to strengthen local medical capabilities, curb the outflow of patients seeking treatment overseas, develop indigenous surgical skills via programs including the RoboMed Academy, and elevate Nigeria as a hub for cutting-edge health innovations throughout Africa.

The clearance came after pioneering robotic operations performed on November 22, 2025, at Abuja’s NISA Premier Hospital in Nigeria, with the treated individuals leaving the facility in just 12 and 48 hours postoperatively, underscoring the platform’s practical effectiveness and safety.

The surgeries were carried out by chief executive officer of RoboMed, Dr Obi Ekwenna, using the Toumai system manufactured by Shanghai MicroPort MedBot.

According to a statement on Tuesday on the approval, Dr Ekwenna said the regulatory decision reflected the outcome of NAFDAC’s evaluation process.

“This approval reflects NAFDAC’s thorough evaluation of the technology’s safety profile. Nigerian patients can trust that this platform meets the highest regulatory standards. They no longer need to travel abroad for world-class surgical care, we have brought it home,” he said.

“This is proof that Africa can lead in healthcare innovation. We have built the foundation to scale—this is just the beginning,” Efosa Eluma, chief operating officer of RoboMed said.

NISA Premier Hospital founder, Dr Ibrahim Wada, linked the development to efforts to reduce outbound medical travel.

“We built NISA so Nigerians would no longer need to seek care abroad. Today, that vision is real,” he said.