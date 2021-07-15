NAFDAC approves Moderna, Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines for usage

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Moderna and the Sputnik vaccines COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in Nigeria.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja, said that the health agency has carried out independent checks on the vaccine and found that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The NAFDAC boss argued that despite the vaccine not getting approval from the World regulatory bodies, the agency team of experts had done a thorough assessment of the vaccine and cleared it safe for administration.

Adeyeye also announced that that two other vaccines, Moderna and AstraZeneca of SK bioscience Co limited, Republic of Korea had been approved by relevant health bodies and agencies. “Moderna and AstraZeneca AZD1222 vaccines have received WHO EUL listing and were given expedited approvals,” she said.

Continuing, she added, “Sputnik V is yet to receive the EUL approval and therefore was subjected to full six-months review by NAFDAC. The Agency was granted access to the dossiers and prior assessment reports of Moderna and AstraZeneca from the WHO website at different times over the past two months.

“The Agency did a thorough assessment of each vaccine and were found to have the quality, safety and efficacy attributes, with the benefits far outweighing the risks.”

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

