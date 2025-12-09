NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on substandard cooking oil circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a regulatory alert over the widespread distribution of low-grade and unverified edible oils across the country.

The agency identified several products, including FINO, PUR, OKI, SUPER DELICIEX, and LA JONIC, whose sources, production processes, and safety standards remain unknown

NAFDAC noted that the producers behind these oils have no traceable manufacturing information, validated processing records, or recognised quality-control measures.

The alert was issued following concerns raised by Lebruni Agro Limited, which reported that its internal market surveillance had uncovered the circulation of several unverified brands.

The company also alleged that the distributors “maintain warehousing facilities to support their illegal distribution network,” prompting NAFDAC’s response in a statement posted on its X handle on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the adulterated and unregulated edible oils are being sold in markets across cities such as Onitsha, Aba, Owerri, Warri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ikom, Calabar, Lagos (Trade Fair, Okiarin, Ikotun, Mushin), Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Idiroko, Makurdi, and Lafia.

The agency stressed that “these products are evidently not registered by NAFDAC and are not available in the NAFDAC database,” urging the public to report any suspected substandard or unregistered edible oils to the nearest NAFDAC office.