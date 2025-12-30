NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on fake kiss condom circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an urgent public alert about counterfeit Kiss condoms being sold in major markets across Nigeria, posing severe health risks to users.

These falsified products fail to meet required safety and quality standards, potentially leading to infections, allergic reactions, product failure, and offering false protection against unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

The alert was issued yesterday, following intelligence from DKT International Nigeria about fake versions circulating in locations including Onitsha, Idumota, Trade Fair, Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and others nationwide.

According to the agency, key differences include darker packaging, incorrect manufacturer details, missing storage information, inconsistent barcodes, poorly printed instructions, as well as variations in condom shape, size, and lubrication.

NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance and remove the counterfeit products from markets across the country.

The agency advised the public to purchase medical products only from authorized sources and to report suspected fake or substandard items to the nearest NAFDAC office or through its toll-free line.