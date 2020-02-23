NAF neutralise ISWAP leaders, destroys meeting venues in Borno

By Idowu Abdullahi,

In its renewed onslaught aimed at ending terrorism in the country, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) disclosed that it has neutralised some key leaders of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the group meeting at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Borno state.

According to NAF, its personnel conducted the airstrikes which neutralized activities the group leaders, saying the onslaught was carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the banner of Operation Rattle Snake III.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on yesterday in Abuja, said, the strike followed intelligence reports detailing meeting of the ISWAP leaders.

“The mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at two separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte Local Government Area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaging the meeting venues and neutralising the terrorists,” Daramola said.

Furthemore, he noted that would sustain its air campaign to rejig the battlespace in the North East to ensure effective conduct of further ground and air operations.