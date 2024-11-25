NAF kills bandits, destroys food depot in Lake Chad basin

The Nigerian Airforce has disclosed that dozens of terrorists were killed and their food depot destroyed during an attack on their enclave in Lake Chad Basin.

The airforce said that the gunmen were killed during an airstrike on their camp at Jubillaram in the Tumbuns area of Lake Chad Basin.

It noted that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched the attack on the terrorists during a patrol of the troubled zones on the country’s border lines.

NAF, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the aircraft operated on November 23 at the strategic location identified through meticulous intelligence efforts.

It said the location served as a critical food storage site and a sanctuary for terrorist commanders and fighters. It added that intelligence had previously linked terrorists in the location to recent attacks, including the assault on troops in Kareto on November 16.

According to the statement, the NAF fighter jets, in response, launched a robust air interdiction mission, destroying identified structures used as storage facilities and neutralizing terrorists on-site.

“Mop-up operations using cannons ensured the complete elimination of fleeing hostile elements. The operation’s success was made possible by extensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over several days, confirming the presence of active terrorist structures camouflaged under dense vegetation.

“The destruction of the terrorist enclave, including food storage facilities, severely disrupted their logistical operations, while the neutralisation of a significant number of fighters diminished their capacity to launch future attacks,” the NAF statement said.

It explained that the mission had demonstrated the NAF’s unwavering commitment to defending our nation and people, acting singly and supporting surface forces in counterterrorism operations.

The statement reiterated the NAF’s commitment to sustain robust, independent, joint operations until all enemies of Nigeria’s prosperity and well-being are brought to justice.