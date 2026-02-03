NAF kills 27 bandits in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation FANSAN YANMA has recorded a major operational success in Katsina State following a precision air strike that neutralised a significant number of armed bandits in Faskari Local Government Area.

The operation was carried out in the Shawu–Mununu forest axis, around the Ruwan Godiya area of Faskari, during the early hours of February 1, under the NAF component of Operation FANSAN YANMA.

As learnt, the strike followed weeks of intelligence gathering and aerial surveillance that identified active bandit camps and logistics hubs linked to a string of violent attacks on surrounding communities and transit routes.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NAF said air assets were deployed after reconnaissance confirmed the concentration of heavily armed elements operating from forest hideouts.

“The mission was based on verified intelligence and careful target validation to avoid collateral damage,” the statement said.

Post-strike assessments indicated that surviving members of the group fled in disarray, abandoning weapons, supplies, and temporary camps.

NAF has since intensified aerial patrols and surveillance along the Faskari–Bakori–Guga axis to prevent regrouping and to support ground forces in maintaining pressure on fleeing elements.

“We remain committed to supporting national security objectives. Our air crews will continue to dominate the airspace, deny these groups sanctuary, and protect law-abiding communities,” the statement added.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements.

“The safety of our people is our priority. With public support, we will continue to degrade and defeat all armed groups threatening peace and stability,” the NAF statement concluded.