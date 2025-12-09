NAF clarifies aircraft diversion after landing in Burkina Faso

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has clarified reports surrounding the diversion of one of its C-130 aircraft during a ferry mission to Portugal, stressing that the landing in Burkina Faso was precautionary and safety-driven.

According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the aircraft experienced a technical concern shortly after takeoff from Lagos.

Following international aviation safety protocols, the crew diverted to the nearest airfield, Bobo-Dioulasso Airport in Burkina Faso, where the landing was executed safely.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, confirmed that all crew members are safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

Earlier, the government of Burkina Faso and the broader Alliance of Sahel States (AES) initially claimed the aircraft violated airspace protocols, prompting temporary scrutiny and heightened alert by regional defense forces.

However, NAF rejected these claims, reiterating that the landing was voluntary, precautionary, and consistent with international aviation standards.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Air Force wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025. Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. The NAF crew is safe and has received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.”