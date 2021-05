NAF arrest four men over rail track vandalism in Enugu

The commander said that the suspects would be charged for alleged conspiracy and theft of public property.

Taiwo said, “On May 21, at about 00:52 a.m., two suspects, Paul Obieze of 24 Ajayi Street, Opposite Medical Road, Benin City, and Nwankwo Onyedika, a security officer to Utamazi Unit at Mburu-Anusi in Enugu State, were arrested.

“They were arrested around Airport Roundabout in Enugu by NAF personnel on internal security patrol with a truck-load of vandalized rail tracks belonging to the NRC.

“The two suspects were arrested alongside two dismissed NAF personnel who served as their escorts.

“Further interrogation revealed that they were en route to Onitsha, Anambra State, to sell off the stolen goods when their truck was intercepted.

“The suspects were subsequently detained at Air Provost Wing of 553 Base Services Group,’’ he said.

According to Taiwo, NAF as a professional and disciplined force wishes to state clearly that it will continue to work assiduously with other security services to get rid of criminal elements in the society.

Receiving the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mohammad Aliyu, commended the NAF internal security patrol team as well as the synergy that existed between the NAF and the Nigeria Police.

Aliyu, represented by the Commander of Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit, SP Suleiman Jafaru, assured that due diligence and discreet investigation would be carried out on the matter.

“I give you the assurance that you that we will go to the interior and follow this matter painstakingly to track down other fleeing gang members of the suspects arrested already,’’ he said.