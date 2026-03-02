NAF airstrikes kill dozens of terrorist commanders in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has killed dozens of terrorists following a held airstrikes attack in Borno.

The victims which included commanders and fighters were killed during the operation executed by the Hadin Kai outfit aimed at degrading the assailant’s operational network.

NAF disclosed that the security group, following a detailed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions tracked the movement and hideouts of insurgent leaders before unleashing the attack in the state’s North-East.

The strikes reportedly targeted structures identified as command centres and logistics hubs within the Sambisa axis, as relayed by the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday.

Ejodame, on the the early morning enforcement, said, “The operation has significantly constrained their operational capability in the region,

“Sustained ISR flights are being maintained to track fleeing elements and identify additional targets.”

Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, commended the aircrew and support teams for what he described as exceptional professionalism and combat efficiency.

Aneke reaffirmed the NAF’s resolve to deny insurgents any safe haven across the country.

“We will continue to project decisive air power in close coordination with ground forces until all identified terrorist enclaves are dismantled,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related security development, troops under Operation WHIRL STROKE killed two suspected bandits during a fighting patrol in Benue State.

The Army disclosed that the encounter followed actionable intelligence from local residents along the Katsina-Ala–Zaki Biam Road.

Soldiers, working in collaboration with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, reportedly engaged the armed suspects in a gun duel, forcing others to flee with possible gunshot injuries.

Following the exchange, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a camouflage uniform abandoned at the scene.

The operation was described as part of sustained efforts to curb banditry and criminal violence in the state.

Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, praised the troops for their swift response and tactical discipline.

He also acknowledged the role of community intelligence, noting that cooperation between residents and security agencies remains pivotal to operational success.