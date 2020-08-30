NABTEB releases NBC, NTC examinations date 

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has fixed September 21 as commencement date for its NBC/NTC examinations, saying the exercise would end on October 15, 2020.

It explained that the date was fixed following sucessful school reopening for exit classes to write their examinations across the country and in line with the Federal Government directive.

The Registrar of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said that the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges had been brought forward from Oct. 3, to Sept. 5.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, stressed that all the changes were made in consideration of students seeking admission into technical colleges across the country after disruption of academic calender ocassioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

“While commending the Federal Ministry of Education and all state Ministries of Education and their stakeholders, for excellent planning and a smooth resumption of school and examinations for the exit classes, I wish to, on behalf of my Board – NABTEB – provide the following updates on our examinations.

“A reminder that the NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations will soon commence on the Sept. 21, and end on the Oct. 15, as already announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges has been brought forward from Oct. 3 to Sept. 5.

“This is in consideration of the convenience of JSS candidates seeking admission to Technical Colleges who will be concluding their BECE examinations on Friday Sept. 4,” she said.

She further said with the new date, there would not be any need for students to go back to school on Oct. 3 for another examination.

She added that the deadline for registration of candidates for the NBC/NTC examinations had been extended to Sept. 4, to accommodate requests from various states that had not been able to complete registration of their students due to exigencies arising from Covid-19 lockdown.