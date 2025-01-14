N67.5bn is insufficient to tackle drug trafficking in 2025- Marwa

As the National Assembly reviews President Bola Tinubu’s budget estimate for Year 2025, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has raised concerns over the budgetary allocation for the anti-drug agency in the appropriation bill, describing it as insufficient to sustain the records achieved against drugs and substances peddling across the country.

Marwa said that N67.5 billion budget allocation for the agency cannot enhance the capacity and capability of NDLEA to deliver on its mandate for the year.

He made the appeal on Tuesday when he led his management team to defend the 2025 budget proposal of the Agency before the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics respectively.

According to him, in the budget proposal for 2025 fiscal year, the agency was allocated N67.5 billion with recurrent personnel cost taking N47, 159,240, 496.80; recurrent overhead N3, 384,332, 017.00 and capital expenditure N16, 968, 991, 550.00.

He explained that the recurrent personnel cost reflects the nominal roll of the agency’s staff strength totaling over 14,038 officers, men, and women, while the recurrent overhead cost covers the operational expenses of intelligence gathering, arrests, seizures, investigations, and prosecutions.

The NDLEA boss called for the enhancement of the N16 billion provided for capital expenditure, which has zero allocation for the ongoing barracks project component to enable the agency to continue with the provision of secure accommodation for its workforce across the country.

“The agency faces growing challenges, including sophisticated drug cartels, drug abuse, and inadequate critical infrastructure. To address these issues, NDLEA has embarked on reforms, including constructing barracks to accommodate its personnel, improve operational integrity, and ensure security. Currently, many commands operate from rented facilities, which are inadequate for effective administration. Proper accommodation will enhance staff morale, ensure security, and strengthen the agency’s capacity to execute its mandate”

Marwa stated in his remarks while pleading for budgetary provision for the ongoing barracks accommodation for the personnel of the agency to enhance their security, dedication, and performance.

The chairman stressed that the personnel were contending with significant challenges, particularly a lack of accommodation.

“I cannot overstate this matter because it all comes to my desk when you get these reports of attacks on our officers and so on and so forth, killing personnel and their families. So, we know that we trust that this esteemed committee will do its best. And we know that there are compelling demands from other MDAs, but the barracks project is critical to the operational efficiency and success of NDLEA.

In his remarks, House Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs, Abass Adigun assured of their commitment to adequate funding to enhance NDLEA’s operational successes.

“This committee recognizes the critical role the NDLEA plays in safeguarding our communities from the scourge of narcotics and illicit substances. As we engage in today’s deliberations, we remain committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated efficiently, with a focus on measurable outcomes, transparency, and accountability. I urge all participants to contribute thoughtfully as we work together to ensure the NDLEA is well-resourced to fulfill its vital mandate in the new year”, the lawmaker stated.

Speaking in the same vein, Senate Committee chairman on Drugs and Narcotics, Ibrahim Dankwambo, congratulated the agency for its outstanding performance in 2024., said: “We’re all witnesses to the good work you are doing and we are proud of your performance”, the committee chairman stated, assuring of more support to enable the agency function effectively in the new year.