N31m scam lands Abuja developer in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a developer, Carol Ngozi, alongside her company, Carolina Luxury Homes, for allegedly duping 30 persons of monies worth N31,825,000.

The suspect was arraigned before l Justice Hamza Muázu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja on a 30-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

As gathered, Ngozi allegedly on various occasions, obtained the total sum of Thirty One Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Naira from thirty of her clients under the pretext of allocating various plots of land to them at Carolina Luxury Homes Estate, Gousa District, Abuja.

However, during the hearing yesterday, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their counsel, Olumide Olujimi, informed the court of a pending motion for bail filled on August 16 and pleaded that his client be admitted to bail on liberal terms.

On his part, EFCC counsel, Faruk Abdullahi, did not oppose the application but urged the court to give conditions that would ensure that the defendants are available for trial

The court granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Thirty Million Naira and a surety in like sum. The surety must have a landed property within Abuja Municipal Area Council with original document submitted to the court.

The defendant was also ordered to deposit her International passport with the court. The matter was adjourned till 17th September, 2021 for hearing.

