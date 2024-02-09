The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to disburse a total amount of N3.1 billion to 1,000 retirees from the civil service.

Sanwo-Olu said that the additional disbursement would increase the funds already handed to ex-workers under the administration to N63 billion.

The governor, who disclosed this on Friday through a statement released on his official social media handle, promised that his administration would continuously prioritise workers’ welfare either active or retired.

Sanwo-Olu said he hopes that the news will put smiles on the faces of the families affected, considering the state of the country’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu stated that prioritizing the welfare of those who have shaped the history of Lagos State is not just a commitment, it is the legacy of the Government.

The Governor added that the trust of the people of Lagos is paramount, and together, everyone involved is constructing a state that champions its own.

“A heartfelt thank you for your unwavering dedication. Your contributions form the very foundation of our vibrant state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“There is so much more to be done, and we will continue to strive to achieve more. Let’s keep building a stronger, caring Lagos together.”

According to the statement, “Next week, we are set to disburse N3.1 billion under the Contributory Pension Scheme to over 1,000 retirees who have served our state tirelessly. Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

“It is pertinent to take note of the fact that in the lifetime of our administration, we have disbursed over N60 billion as pension to over 17,000 retirees. This achievement fills us with pride”.