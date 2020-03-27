N10bn coronavirus grant will be use judiciously- Sanwo-Olu

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari approved N10 billion grant for the containment of coronavirus in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that the fund will greatly assist in flattering the virus curve.

The governor’s assurance came hours after National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced that 12 fresh cases were recorded in Lagos, increasing numbers of confirmed cases to 65.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his official social media handle on Friday, commended the proactive response of the President to the state yearnings in containing coronavirus.

He stressed that aside from the grant, other measures would be embraced by the state government to ensure Lagos is declared coronavirus free.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Thank you, Your Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for understanding the critical role Lagos plays.

“With the approved grant to Lagos state and other measures initiated, we believe we can increase our capacity and contain the spread of Coronavirus (#COVID19)”, he added.

Aside from the his assurance, residents would be expecting the the governor to approve discharge of six cases that were said to have recovered from the disease.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had disclosed during an interview on a popular radio talk show that six cases would be discharged on Friday after results of test conducted on them proved they were negative.