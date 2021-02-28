Mystery trails release of Zamfara abducted schoolgirls

Mystery has continued to trail purported release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, in Jangebe, Zamfara State, by their abductors, barely two days after gunmen picked the students from their dormitories.

The mystery was that while the state governor, Bello Matawalle, disclosed that the schoolgirls were still in captivity, an aide to the Vice President, Philip Obin, and some Zamfara state officials had disclosed and took to their social media handles, tweeting release of the hostages.

These puzzles over the schoolgirls’ release came on Sunday, barely 24 hours after seven abductees were reported to have escaped from their abductors and the commissioner of Police, Abutu Yar, confirming that at least 300 students were taken away by bandits from the school, saying, a joint search and rescue operations were already underway with a view to rescuing students.

Matawalle, while addressing a delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Lafia, stressed that the schoolgirls were yet to regain freedom from their abductors.

The governor’s emphasis before the delegation led by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, further added mystery to the fate of the Zamfara schoolgirls following earlier reports of their release.

“We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers. Very soon we are going to witness the release of the abductees”, the governor said.

He said his administration “is going to continue with the peace process with bandits considering its impacts in addressing security challenges facing the state”.

But earlier, reports had claimed that the kidnapped girls were released and were in the palace of the Emir of Anka while awaiting transportation to the state capital, Gusau.

The swift change in claim further put the fate of the abductees in mystery with many not sure if they were about to be released but the bandits had a change of thought or there was never a release of the schoolgirls by the gunmen.