Myanmar’s former leader bags five years jail term over corruption

A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country’s former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to five years imprisonment after finding her guilty from the five charges levelled against her in the country.

As gathered, the five charges were among the 11 allegations brought against the country’s former leader after being ousted by the military over allegations against her.

The Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to military rule was said to have been charged with 18 offences attracting maximum jail terms of 190 years which affects her chance of a political comeback.

Confirming the sentence, a source, who spoke on basis of anonymity said that during the court proceedings, the judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, handed down the verdict within moments of the court convening and gave no explanation.

According to the source, Suu Kyi, who has attended all of her hearings, was displeased with the outcome and would appeal and that it was not immediately clear if she would be transferred to a prison to serve the sentence.

The 76-year-old leader was said to have led Myanmar for five years during a short period of tentative democracy before being forced from power in a coup in February 2021 by the military, which has ruled the former British colony for five of the past six decades.

Also, since her arrest she has been held in an undisclosed location, where junta chief, Aung Hlaing previously said she could remain after earlier convictions in December and January for comparatively minor offences, for which she was sentenced to six years altogether.

As gathered, the latest case centred on allegations that Suu Kyi, accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and cash payments totalling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former chief minister of the city of Yangon, Phyo Min Thein.

