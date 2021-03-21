Myanmar Military leader doubles troops deployment after protesters

Despite a rising death toll at hands of security forces, Myanmar Military leader has doubled troops deployment across country in a renewed crackdown on protester in the troubled nation.

Aside from additional troops deployment, the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise its stand in the ongoing political crisis rocking the country.

Unperturbed by the crackdown, demonstrators across Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday, a development that led to death of one with several protesters wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa.

The violence has forced people determined to resist a return to military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy to think up novel ways to make their stand.

Protesters in nearly 20 places across the country staged candle-lit protests on Saturday night and into Sunday, from the main city of Yangon to small communities in Kachin State in the north and the southernmost town of Kawthaung.

Hundreds of people in the second city of Mandalay, including medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise in a “Dawn protest”, a video clip posted online showed.

“Failure of the military regime, our cause our cause … federal democracy, our cause our cause,” the crowd chanted as the sky was beginning to brighten and birds called from the trees lining the otherwise deserted streets.

Protesters in some places were joined by Buddhist monks holding candles while some people used candles to make the shape of the three-fingered protest salute.

Others came out later on Sunday, including the crowd in Monywa, where police opened fire.

“Sniper, sniper,” people can be heard shouting in a video clip shortly after the man was shot in the head and more shots rang out.

The spokesman for the junta was not available for comment but has previously said security forces have used force only when necessary.

With the latest killing, the death toll since the coup rose to at least 248, based on a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

The military has said that two policemen have been killed in the protests.