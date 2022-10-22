My transformation policy is yielding success- Buhari

As Nigerians raise concerns over an increase in inflation rates, and other policies and programmes introduced by the Federal Government, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his transformation policy initiated by his administration has started yielding desired results across all sectors and should become full-blown before leaving office in 2023,

To fast-track the benefits so as for Many Nigerians to benefit from the policies initiated by the administration, Buhari said that his government would continue to encourage and support investors to set up their firms across the country.

He boasted on achievements recorded by his administration on Saturday while addressing guests at the commissioning of over $ 1 billion Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal in Lekki, Lagos State.

The President described the investment as a demonstration of the success of his administration’s agenda to transform the nation’s economy, adding that government looks forward to many more investments of this magnitude. Assuring investors of the continued support of the Federal Government in efforts to elevate the growing prosperity of the country, the president stressed that provisions of energy security remain one of the cardinal points of his administration.

”We have recognized that seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products is challenged by infrastructure deficit and complicated by the congestion in the Apapa areas of Lagos since the start of our administration in the year 2015. ”We provided targeted support to the energy industry by providing an enabling environment, including regulatory facilitation, to ensure investment in critical infrastructure. ”I am happy today that Pinnacle Oil and Gas limited leveraged the opportunities and established this massive terminal facility. I am happy to also note that further expansion works which are starting will further provide incremental value, especially more employment to our teeming youth population. ”The success of our agenda to transform our country is clearly demonstrated by this massive investment and the obvious contributions it has made to our overall economic well-being.”

On the new terminal, Buhari noted that operations of the facility would continue to ease congestion in the Apapa area, reduce costs and delivery of petroleum product distribution across Nigeria.

In a video message at the inauguration of the facility, the President congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Peter Mbah, for establishing the massive terminal facility and providing hundreds of jobs to Nigerians.

He assured him and other investors at the inauguration that the central government would continue to encourage and support investors to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector as enshrined in the Petroleum industry Act and replicate the feats achieved by Pinnacle Oil and Gas limited.

Earlier, the owner of the firm expressed confidence that the terminal with over one billion litre capacity will fulfil its promise by positively impacting the downstream oil and gas industry.

Mbah noted that the ultra-modern purpose-built petroleum products intake, off-take and storage facility will facilitate the efficient receipt of imported petroleum products, improve general energy security in the country and trigger significant savings in the costs of products at pump.

He revealed that the company was already in advanced conversations with the Dangote group regarding collaborations to complement the operations of the nearby Dangote refinery which is soon to come on stream, with a view to forming the nucleus of what will become Africa’s largest energy logistics hub.

The energy chief thanked President Buhari, Federal and State authorities as well as the host community for their unflinching support in making the project, which commenced in 2011, a reality.

‘‘Mother Vessels arriving at the facility will have the opportunity to berth at either of our two offshore berths. Either the Conventional Buoy Mooring (CBM), which is in 17m of water depth and can handle vessels of up to 120 million litres, or our Single Point Mooring (SPM), which is in about 23m of water depth and can handle vessel sizes of up to 200 million litres.

”These moorings are connected to our storage facilities by four networked pipelines of 40km total length. These pipe networks are designed to empty the vessels in a maximum of two days, a significant improvement on the previous duration which could take up to 30 days.

”Our shore tank farm is currently able to handle up to 300 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as well as diesel or Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and the facility is designed to permit rapid discharge into trucks for evacuation at a rate of up to 20 million litres per day.”