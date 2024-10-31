My tax reform will ease processes, not job losses- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has debunked claims by the Northern Governors forum that the new tax bills before the National Assembly, if approved, were designed to stiffen the economy and increase unemployment, saying these bills will ease tax processes and will not lead to job losses across the country.

Tinubu said that these bills seek to eliminate multiple taxations, which has remained the bane of economic development particularly as it has often resulted in huge debt on private organizations in the country.

Tinubu’s stance was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, while responding to allegations raised by Northern governors on the government’s tax reform policies.

Recall that the Governors of 19 Northern States of Nigeria, under the platform of the Northern Governors’ Forum, had at their meeting on Monday, October 28, 2024, expressed their opposition to the new derivation-based model for Value-Added Tax (VAT) distribution in the new tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, while reading the communiqué, said the region will oppose the bill as it would lead to job losses amongst others in the region.

But Onanuga, while reacting to the statement, said it was necessary to address the misunderstandings and misgivings around the tax reform already embarked upon by the administration.

He explained that President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council recently endorsed new policy initiatives aimed at streamlining Nigeria’s tax administration processes, enhancing efficiency, and eliminating redundancies across the nation’s tax operations.

“These reforms emerged after an extensive review of existing tax laws. The National Assembly is considering four executive bills designed to transform and modernize Nigeria’s tax landscape.

The Nigeria Tax Bill aims to eliminate unintended multiple taxation and make Nigeria’s economy more competitive by simplifying tax obligations for businesses and individuals nationwide.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB) also proposed new rules governing the administration of all taxes in the country. Its objective is to harmonize tax administrative processes across federal, state and local jurisdictions for ease of compliance for taxpayers in all parts of the country.

The third Bill, which is the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, seeks to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to better reflect the mandate of the Service as the revenue agency for the entire federation, not just the Federal Government.

Fourth, the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill proposes the creation of a Joint Revenue Board to replace the Joint Tax Board, covering federal and all states’ tax authorities.

The Bill also suggests establishing the Office of Tax Ombudsman under the Joint Revenue Board, which would serve as a complaint resolution body for taxpayers.

“It is instructive to note that these proposed laws will not increase the number of taxes currently in operation. Instead, they are designed to optimise and simplify existing tax frameworks.

He also noted that the tax rates or percentages will remain the same under these reforms, as they focus on ensuring a more equitable distribution of tax obligations without adding to the burden on Nigerians.

“The reforms will not lead to job losses. On the contrary, they are structured to stimulate new avenues for job creation by supporting a dynamic, growth-oriented economy.

“Importantly, these laws will not absorb or eliminate the duties of any existing department, agency, or ministry. Instead, they aim to harmonise revenue collection and administration across the federation to ensure efficiency and cooperation.

At the moment, tax administration lacks coordination among federal, state, and local tax authorities, often resulting in overlapping responsibilities, confusion, and inefficiency. Without reform, this inefficiency will persist.

The proposed laws aim to coordinate efforts between different tiers of government, resulting in better tax resource management and greater clarity for taxpayers.

Under existing laws, taxes like Company Income Tax (CIT), Personal Income Tax (PIT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT), Tertiary Education Tax (TET), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and other taxing provisions in numerous laws are administered separately, with individual legislative frameworks.

The proposed reforms, therefore, seek to consolidate these multiple taxes, integrating CIT, PIT, CGT, VAT, PPT, and excise duties into a unified structure to reduce administrative fragmentation.

Speaking further on the proposed derivation-based VAT distribution model, which the Northern Governors oppose, Onanuga said ”it must be stressed that the new proposal, as enunciated in the Bill, is designed to create a fairer system.

”The current model for distributing VAT is based on where the tax is remitted rather than where goods and services are supplied or consumed. The ongoing tax reform seeks to correct the inherent inequity in the current derivation model as a basis for distributing VAT revenue.

“The new proposal before the National Assembly outlines a different form of derivation which considers the place of supply or consumption for relevant goods and services. This means that states in the Northern region that produce the food we eat should not lose out just because their products are VAT-exempt or consumed in other states.

He explained that the reforms are critical to improving the lives of Nigerians and were not put forward by President Tinubu to undermine any part of the country. There is no better time than now for the National Assembly to give due consideration to these bills that will overhaul our tax systems and create the revenue all the tiers of government require to fund the development our country and people urgently need”.