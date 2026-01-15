My son’s defection wouldn’t save APC in 2027- Atiku

The former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has said his son, Abba, decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a personal choice and would affect his 2027 ambitions.

Atiku said that Abba is an adult who could take decisions on issues that affects him, saying he didn’t force any of the children to join him in ADC.

The ADC chieftain disclosed this on Thursday while reacting to his son’s defection to the APC ahead of the next election in the country.

In the statement he personally signed, he noted that he has no personal grudges the President Bola Tinubu administration but his pains were the government policies and programmes.

According to him, “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal.

“In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress”.