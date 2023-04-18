My second-term victory is historic- Adamawa Gov.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has welcomed his re-election and described his victory at the poll as a historic achievement that was made possible by divine intervention and the people.

Fintiri said that many hurdles were placed before him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agents of the Federal Government deployed to monitor the exercise in the state.

The governor stated that the election would have been completed like others if other forces loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) outside the state had not shown keen interest in the electoral exercise in Adamawa.

His victory on Tuesday came on the heels of a series of political intrigues which reached its climax with the premature declaration of his closest rival, Aishatu Dahiru popularly called Binani of the APC, as the winner of the election.

Accepting INEC’s declaration on Tuesday, Fintiri promised to prosecute those that contravened the electoral act during the exercise across the state, so as to serve as a deterrent to others in subsequent elections.

“Today, we are at a point where history is made. It is made because of you,” he said during his acceptance speech at the Government House in Yola, the state capital, moments after INEC announced the results.

“It is made because you affirmed your willingness to support the good works we have started in Adamawa State. It is made because we have reached a consensus that Adamawa State must work.

“It is made because we have collectively agreed that we desire a better Adamawa State that is lifted from the depths of despair to the great heights of hope.”

The governor, who appreciated the people of Adamawa State for voting for him for a second time, commended INEC for “ensuring that the mandate of the people was not subverted”.

He added that he would operate an all-inclusive government as he called on his opponents to join him in building the Adamawa of their dreams.

Following INEC’s declaration of the March 18 governorship election in the state as inconclusive, a supplementary election was scheduled for last Saturday.

In the rerun, Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, polled 9,337 votes besting Binani who scored 6,513 votes.

At the end of the entire exercise, the incumbent polled 430,861 votes, defeating Binani who got 398,738 votes.

