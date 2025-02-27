My probe must be done publicly – Akpoti-Uduaghan

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has insisted for a live broadcast of the upcoming Senate probe.

This comes after her highly publicized confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which led to her referral to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary action over misconduct.

The probe, slated to take place in the next few days, was triggered by a heated dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat in the Senate chamber.

In a statement released through her social media handle on Thursday, the Kogi lawmaker emphasized that Nigerians have the right to witness the proceedings, hence her insistence on live coverage.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has faced both backlash and commendation for her actions, revealed that she had initially refrained from publicly commenting on the issue, but has now decided to speak out.

According to the lawmaker, “In as much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on the matter and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabio, it’s about time I break my silence,” she said.

“And to Nigerians, please be sure to join the probe, which I shall insist will be covered live. The next few days and weeks shall be interesting, but will shape the standard and quality of Nigeria’s leadership.”