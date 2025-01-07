Building on the proposed Budget of restoration, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to economic development, saying his administration will lift Nigeria out of poverty and build a strong economy that is driven by their own unique needs and strengths.

Tinubu who emphasized his confidence in the country’s ability to drive its development and overcome global challenges, stressed the importance of self-reliance and internal validation in achieving true economic independence.

The president made this remark during the swearing-in of the Ghanaian president, John Mahama attended alongside 20 other African leaders in Accra the capital city of Ghana on Tuesday.

“Ghana has answered that question resoundingly. It is time that Africa’s critics stop forgetting the strides your nation, Nigeria and others have made by continuing to ask us to prove ourselves. We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves. We have found the critical path to our success. We shall lift our nations out of poverty and build a resilient economy at our own pace,” he said.

Reflecting on the historical bonds between Ghana and Nigeria, Tinubu called for continued solidarity and cooperation among African nations, urging critics of the continent to acknowledge its progress rather than perpetuate outdated narratives of failure.

” While others may seek to demean Africa and keep brother pitted against brother, that shining star reminds us of who we are. Better yet, it reminds us of who we can be. That star means that we shall always strive to work together. Even when we disagree, we shall dialogue and discuss until we reach an agreement”

“Never, never shall we harm others and never allow any outsider to hurt us or disrupt the unity for which so many of our heroes gave their sweat, blood, and very lives to achieve” he added.

Tinubu who commended the nation’s democratic stability, expressed his confidence in Mahama, saying I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress. Your ascension to power should also mark a new and invigorated momentum in pursuing sub-regional integration and progress.

Additionally, he promised to support the Mahama administration to build stronger ties for the growth of both nations.

According to Tinubu, “President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship. My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken. May your administration be a profound success and progress for you, Ghanaians, and our entire region”

“With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing concerns: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress. May Ghana’s democracy continue to grow stronger. May progress and prosperity be your portion. Let us all look forward to a future filled with hope, opportunity, and prosperity”