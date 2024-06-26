My plan for 2027 poll and beyond lies in God’s hand- Ikuforiji

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has debunked claims that he has left politics which was reason behind his decision not to vie for any elective office after leaving his position in 2015, saying I am still a politician but my plans for 2027 and beyond lies in the hand of Almighty God.

Ikuforiji said that except Almighty God, who determines the fate of every individual, he cannot be assertive on what could happen to his political career going forward.

He noted that as a true believer, all he could continue doing is pray that God spare his life beyond 2027 election in good health and that better things continues come his way.

The elated former lawmaker, who stated this on Wednesday in Ikeja while narrating how he was made go in and out of the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over wrongful allegations levelled against him by faceless individuals, said that decision not to contest elective positions while trying to clear his name from the baseless accusations was a personal stance.

He described the last twelve and half years of his money laundering case with the EFCC as harrowing considering that there were no evidence against the allegations made against him before court.

While sharing his experience before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos that discharged and acquitted him from the 54-count charge levelled against him by the EFCC, Ikuforiji stressed that June 24th judgement day was a day of his independence.

He wondered how he was made to face the law over a decade for a make up story that he collected N500 million for 14 months to the tune of about N7 billion .

According to him, he got a call from the then EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed on his way for Umrah in Saudi Arabia but was honoured to report immediately he returned to the country which he did.

Ikuforiji noted that he spent the weekend on the floor of EFCC Cell in Abuja over petition with no name, known address and telephone number.

He disclosed that the operatives of the EFCC later combed the House of Assembly for months and checked through all the papers without finding anything indicting on him.

The former Speaker added that the EFCC later concluded that the books of the Assembly was clean among those they have investigated for years.

However, he noted that the only observation noticed that most of their transactions were done with physical cash which was the practice in the system then.

The money laundering case, according to him, inspired him to went to study law in the University of Lagos noting the case could have political or social undertone from anyone.

“I am a very happy man as my joy knows no bounds in the last 48 hours and extremely grateful to God Almighty for seeing me through the ordeal”.

The former number three man in Lagos disclosed that he didn’t tell family members that he was going for judgement last week Monday because he does know if he will be going to prison from there.

He said he had the most progressive Assembly under his leadership for ten years as people come from far and near to learn from their wealth of experience.

He recalled that the National Assembly came on several times to the Lagos Assembly adding they passed the Freedom of Information Bill first in the country and the Child Rights Act.

Ikuforiji said that he prayed a year ahead of 2003 to win election into the Lagos State House of Assembly and also to emerge as Speaker in the long run which God answered.