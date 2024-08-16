My paternity, origin is not Igbo- Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, for the first time, has faulted allegations that he was of South-East extraction and not Southwest as he had often claimed, declaring that such insinuation was untrue.

Obasanjo stated that the claims of his Igbo paternity, whenever heard, often made him laugh, since the purveyors do not know him well.

The disclosure came even as the former President said he doesn’t believe anybody in Nigeria should be driven away from any part of the country declaring that, “we own this country together.”

The former president made this known when he received the leadership of Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, an umbrella body of major markets in Lagos state held at the boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a statement released on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president, while faulting claims on his paternity said: ” It just makes me laugh.”

Speaking at the meeting, he noted that the leadership of the group reached out to him to support the establishment of the Owerri Central Market positioned to be the best of its kind in the country.

Obasanjo acknowledged that the Central Market Owerri had been contemplated since the creation of Imo state, adding that for one reason or the other, it has not been implemented,

“But, I am glad it is coming up again and I hope this time, we are all going to make it real. It is going to be big, the first of its kind.

“And, I am happy also that the governor is showing the desired interest and understanding. And, I am confident that the Owerri Central Market will be, as he expressed the desire to lead the marketing team for the market.”

Obasanjo said he doesn’t believe anybody in Nigeria should be driven away from any part of the country asserting that, “we own this country together.”

“Having ensured that the Yorubas, Igbos, and Hausas all came together to fight the war of unity in Nigeria, and “not to fight Igbos to go, but to come. So if anybody says to me, that somebody should leave any place, he will be the one to leave.”

In his remarks, the group’s spokesperson, Emeka Emmanuel, who read a letter jointly signed by Chinedu Ukatu and Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor, said the market will be a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship assuring the group’s determination to play its role to the growth of the market and the nation.

He further sought the help of the former President towards the actualization of the international market capable of taking a vast majority off the streets.

Emmanuel added that the assistance of the former president would go a long way in helping their members obtain loans to purchase shops and spaces at the market.