My ordeals in courts are strengthening me- Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has boasted that the money laundering suits instituted before the Federal High Courts in Abuja against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will not break but strengthen him to do more for the people of the state.

Amid the cases, Bello added that he would continue to uphold his role as a leader for the people of the state irrespective of the circumstances.

He stated this while hosting the Deputy Governor of the state, Joel Salifu, former and serving political officeholders from Kogi East during a New Year visit on Thursday at his residence in Okene axis of Kogi.

The former governor added that the incumbent administration’s support to get him freed from the over N100 billion money laundering suits against him before the court further vindicated his decision on succession plans.

While arguing that his decision has brought him a sense of fulfillment, he cautioned against division along ethnic or religious lines, emphasizing that unity is vital for progress and prosperity.

Expressing confidence in the current government of Usman Ododo, Bello, in a statement released by Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Unubi Emmanuel, assured that he would remain attentive and offer guidance when needed.

Salifu expressed that their visit was to extend a warm welcome to the former Governor Bello upon his return from his voyage.

He congratulated him on the New Year, acknowledging that his recent challenges and experiences were in the best interest of the state.

Salifu commended Bello for his selfless dedication and for leaving behind a legacy of good governance.

He encouraged the former Governor to continue to remain unperturbed and courageous, offering prayers for his continued well-being and longevity.

Accompanying Deputy Governor Joel Salifu on this visit were distinguished former members of the National Assembly, Serving and former members of the State Assembly, serving and former Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor from Kogi East, Council Chairmen from the zone, as well as Party Leaders and other notable aides.