My nude videos, pictures can’t bring me down- Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has said that none of the nude pictures and videos currently being circulated after it’s released by the former fiancee would bring her down and end plans already prepared for year 2023.

Njamah said that unlike other women that go under depression and suffer pains, she has outgrown the pain and has moved on to achieve other goals set for herself.

The actress, in her first statement after news of her leaked nude pictures and video go online, revealed in a viral video that she’s alive as well as fine, and has moved on.

She has been in the news since she alleged that her estranged fiance, George Wade, was trying to blackmail her with her nude photos in his possession.

“I Love you guys, I’m good, Thank you, guys, for all the love, support, and messages and visits I have received lately”, she added.

In the video, she slammed her ex-lover, saying “I’m alive, I came out alive and I’m able to speak out, so many women are hiding under this torture, this torment, last-last, we move. I’m excited about my freedom.”

The duo had separated in 2022 with Njamah accusing her ‘ex-fiance’ of physically assaulting her, in a livestream via her business Instagram, explaining how she was tortured and forced to engage in many things that were against her will.

Shortly after her revelation, Wade released a video wherein he threatened the film star, stressing that he would release her secrets to the public.

“You actually don’t know what’s coming. Trust me, I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke. But trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-to-day activities. I know everything you do on a daily basis,” he had said.

In a now-viral video, Wade later said he was “seriously missing” the movie star.

He, however, called on the actress to stop telling people that he cannot travel out of the country.

“I am just confused, you know. When you said I couldn’t travel and people start telling me that, I was just laughing. Like seriously? I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you,” he said.

“That’s the real truth, there is no joke about that. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please. It is very wrong”.

The development comes amid claims that Wade has created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of the actress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

