My mother’s death won’t stop our governorship campaign- Funke Akindele

Inspite of losing her mother while engaging residents of Lagos on the need to vote for another party during next month’s governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate’s running mate, Funde Akindele, popularly called Jenifa, has promised to intensify efforts toward gathering support and ensure that the opposition party, PDP, wins the poll scheduled for 11th of March, 2023.

Akindele said that although her mother’s death has left a big vacuum, but would not affect ongoing efforts toward ensuring that she and the candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adeniran popularly called Jandor, were declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The actress noted that all strategies required to win the election in Lagos would be adopted, so as to keep the legacies of her deceased mother, Dr. Racheal Adebanjo-Akindele, who had often inculcated in her winning mentality, alive.

The gubernatorial running mate, who hails from Ikorodu axis of Lagos, made the promise on Friday in a letter written to her mother barely three days after she passed on, following a brief illness.

Akindele added that she would be deploying some of the winning strategies learnt from the deceased mother to her campaign so as to win the poll and that becoming victorious would be part of her efforts to sustain memories of her late mother.

According to the letter, “Mum, you raised me to be very hardworking, dedicated, and selfless. You were a blessing to not just your children but everyone around you. You always had a positive impact on the lives of anyone that came across you.

“You taught us the way of the Lord; how to pray, how to serve God, and how to commit all things to him. We have the fear of God in our hearts because of how you nurtured us to be compassionate in everything we do. You didn’t stop at teaching us alone, you further extended this same legacy to your grandchildren by teaching them how to pray too at a very young age.

“Mum, you were very selfless and did everything humanely possible to give us the best life. I want to thank you mum, for raising us well despite the ups and downs. Yes it hurts, but I’m happy that your legacy lives on with us your children and grandchildren as well and you’re in a better place.

“I’m definitely going to miss you, mummy. And I promise I’d never give up just like you always advised. I’ll make sure I give my best in anything I do and victory will be my portion in Jesus name. I shall make you proud mum.

“I’m glad you didn’t weep over your children. I’m glad you saw your grandchildren. I’m glad you lived a fulfilled life. Mum we’re not mourning rather we’re celebrating a life well lived. May your soul rest in perfect peace”.

