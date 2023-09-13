My modest achievements in Lagos earn me Federal appointment- Fasawe.

The newly appointed FCT Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment, Dr Dolapo Fasawe has said that her appointment was facilitated by record of achievements in the delivery of her core mandates and devotion towards building a sustainable environment in Lagos State.

In an official statement released on Wednesday from her office in Abuja, Dr Fasawe expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Governor Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for giving her the opportunity to serve the good people of Lagos state in the capacity as the General Manager of LASEPA and also giving his blessings and support towards her new role as Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This is a new dawn for me and would bring the learnings and stewardship I have acquired over 19 years in service to Lagos State, to my dual capacity as Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment. It is indeed a great privilege and opportunity for improved outcomes in the concern sectors under my supervision.” Fasawe added.

She expressed her appreciation to the Minister for the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for entrusting her with these great responsibilities, which would make her contribute effectively to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

It is worthy to note that Dr Fasawe was considered for appointments in Lagos as a Commissioner but settled to serve at the national level to contribute her quota to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration.

It would be recalled that while serving in LASEPA, Fasawe’s zero tolerance policy on pollution restored sanity across Lagos communities.

Aside from that, the new Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment introduced novel ideas that earn Lagos accolades globally.

